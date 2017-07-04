'Camelot' coming to Thalian Hall main stage

Julie Andrews, left, and Richard Burton are pictured during a production of Camelot. (Source: Pixabay)

It's a classic story about passion, chivalry and betrayal that first hit the stage in 1960, but audiences still love Camelot and the musical will begin a run of shows in Wilmington this week.

Thalian Hall is hosting Camelot Wednesday through Sunday, followed by performances July 14-16 and July 21-23.

Director Shane Fernando and actor Chris Rickert joined WECT's Marissa Hundley on Tuesday's First at Four to discuss the local production, which is based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White.

All shows will be performed on the main stage of the Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts at 310 Chestnut Street. Showtimes are 8 p.m. except for 3 p.m. Sunday matinees.

Click here for ticket information.

