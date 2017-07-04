Jamie Anderson of the United States takes a jump on her first run in the women's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Winter Olympics. (Source: AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Jamie Anderson

Event: Snowboarding

Hometown: South Lake Tahoe, CA

Jamie Anderson won gold in the inaugural slopestyle competition in Sochi.

She should contend in two events in PyeongChang, with the addition of big air to the Olympics.

Anderson is one of eight siblings and is active in environmental causes.

