Hometown: South Lake Tahoe, CA
Jamie Anderson won gold in the inaugural slopestyle competition in Sochi.
She should contend in two events in PyeongChang, with the addition of big air to the Olympics.
Anderson is one of eight siblings and is active in environmental causes.
Copyright 2017 NBC News. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.