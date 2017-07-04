Hometown: Telluride, CO
Gus Kenworthy was part of a U.S. slopestyle sweep in Sochi, winning a silver medal and gaining attention for adopting stray puppies.
In 2015, he came out with a simple message on Twitter saying, "I am gay," and received widespread support.
Kenworthy could compete in tow events in PyeongChang: slopestyle and halfpipe.
