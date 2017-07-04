Silver medal winner Gus Kenworthy of the United States celebrates after his finish in the men's ski slopestyle final at the 2014 Winter Olympics. (Source: AP Photo/Gero Breloer)

Gus Kenworthy

Event: Freestyle Skiing

Hometown: Telluride, CO

Gus Kenworthy was part of a U.S. slopestyle sweep in Sochi, winning a silver medal and gaining attention for adopting stray puppies.

In 2015, he came out with a simple message on Twitter saying, "I am gay," and received widespread support.

Kenworthy could compete in tow events in PyeongChang: slopestyle and halfpipe.

