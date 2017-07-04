Chloe Kim competes during the women's snowboarding superpipe final at the Dew Tour iON Mountain Championships in Breckenridge, Colo. (Source: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Chloe Kim

Event: Snowboarding

Hometown: La Palma, CA

Chloe Kim mathematically qualified for the 2014 Olympic team at the age of 13 but was too young to compete.

She won back-to-back X Games halfpipe titles in 2015 and 2016.

Kim is a first generation Korean-American and speaks both Korean and French.

