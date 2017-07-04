Hometown: La Palma, CA
Chloe Kim mathematically qualified for the 2014 Olympic team at the age of 13 but was too young to compete.
She won back-to-back X Games halfpipe titles in 2015 and 2016.
Kim is a first generation Korean-American and speaks both Korean and French.
