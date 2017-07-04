Hometown: Alexandria, VA
Ashley Wagner is a three-time U.S. champion and 2016 world silver medalist.
She nearly quit the sport after missing the 2010 Olympic team; finishing 6th in Sochi.
Wagner was born in Germany into a military family and moved nine times during her childhood.
