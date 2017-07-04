Ashley Wagner, of the United States, skates her free program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

Ashley Wagner

Event: Figure Skating

Hometown: Alexandria, VA

Ashley Wagner is a three-time U.S. champion and 2016 world silver medalist.

She nearly quit the sport after missing the 2010 Olympic team; finishing 6th in Sochi.

Wagner was born in Germany into a military family and moved nine times during her childhood.

