Mikaela Shiffrin goes down the course during the first run in the women's World Cup giant slalom competition Friday, March 10, 2017, in Olympic Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Mikaela Shiffrin

Event: Alpine Skiing

Hometown: Eagle-Vail, CO

Mikaela Shiffrin is the youngest-ever Olympic slalom gold medalist. She won at only 18 years old in Sochi.

She leads the overall World Cup standings for the 2016-17 season.

Shiffrin followed her parents, who are competitive ski racers, into the sport.

