Hometown: Eagle-Vail, CO
Mikaela Shiffrin is the youngest-ever Olympic slalom gold medalist. She won at only 18 years old in Sochi.
She leads the overall World Cup standings for the 2016-17 season.
Shiffrin followed her parents, who are competitive ski racers, into the sport.
Copyright 2017 NBC News. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.