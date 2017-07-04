Mikaela Shiffrin - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin goes down the course during the first run in the women's World Cup giant slalom competition Friday, March 10, 2017, in Olympic Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Event: Alpine Skiing

Hometown: Eagle-Vail, CO

Mikaela Shiffrin is the youngest-ever Olympic slalom gold medalist. She won at only 18 years old in Sochi.

She leads the overall World Cup standings for the 2016-17 season.

Shiffrin followed her parents, who are competitive ski racers, into the sport.

