Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
Nathan Chen won the 2017 U.S. title at age 17, becoming the youngest men's champion in more than 50 years.
He is known for his quadruple jumps and landed a record five quads in his winning free skate at Nationals.
Chen is the youngest of five children. He started skating on a practice rink built for the 2002 Salt Lake Games.
