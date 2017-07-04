Lindsey Vonn, of US, competes to win the Women's Downhill race, World Alpine Ski Championships. (Source: Associated Press)

Lindsey Vonn

Event: Alpine Skiing

Hometown: St. Paul, MN

Lindsey Vonn is a 2010 Olympic downhill gold medalist and four-time overall World Cup champion.

She is already the winningest women's skier ever, and she's closing in on the all-time World Cup wins record of 86.

Vonn will be 34 years old in PyeongChang for her fourth Olympics. She missed 2014 due to an injury.

Copyright 2017 NBC News. All rights reserved.