Hometown: St. Paul, MN
Lindsey Vonn is a 2010 Olympic downhill gold medalist and four-time overall World Cup champion.
She is already the winningest women's skier ever, and she's closing in on the all-time World Cup wins record of 86.
Vonn will be 34 years old in PyeongChang for her fourth Olympics. She missed 2014 due to an injury.
