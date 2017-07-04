Hometown: Carlsbad, CA
Shaun White is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the halfpipe snowboarding event.
He is the first athlete to win gold at both the Winter and Summer X Games (skateboarding).
Active in business, White has an event series (Air + Style), a men's clothing line (WHT SPACE) and is a part-owner in Mammouth Mountain, where he grew up riding.
