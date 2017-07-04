Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle while crossing US 74

A Riegelwood woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing US 74 in Columbus County early Monday.

According to a State Highway Patrol trooper, Paulanne Still, 60, was crossing US 74 near the NC 11 intersection at about 5 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Taurus traveling westbound.

Still was walking toward her home when she was hit, the trooper said.

No charges are expected to be filed in the wreck.

