New outpatient opioid treatment facility to open in Wilmington

Reflections of Hope LLP is an upcoming outpatient opioid treatment program where people can receive medical and behavioral treatment for opioid addiction. (Source: WECT)

You can learn more about a new opioid treatment facility in Wilmington later this week.

Reflections of Hope LLP is an upcoming outpatient opioid treatment program where people can receive medical and behavioral treatment for opioid addiction.

The facility is located on Darlington Avenue beside Coastal Finance Company on Market Street.

The community is invited to a meet and greet event July 7, 2017, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to hear about the center's vision.

To pre-enroll for treatment, call (910) 742-5299.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.