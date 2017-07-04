Volunteers work to keep Masonboro clean

Dozens of volunteers gave up their Fourth of July to help pick up trash and pass out garbage bags on Masonboro Island. (Source: WECT)

Dozens of volunteers spent their Fourth of July picking up trash and passing out garbage bags on Masonboro Island.

Marsonboro.org started in 2009 to help stop pollution and destruction of the island.

Neal Andrew, Vice President of Masonboro.org, said his volunteers are passionate about keeping the island clean after officials threatened to close it to the public.

"That's the primary reason why all of our volunteers are out here," Andrew said. "I want to make sure the next generation can learn to surf, swim, fish and camp responsibly."

Andrew also said the group collects close to three tons of trash each Fourth of July. He thinks it's great that people have started to bag their trash, but he said there still is a lot to be done.

"I think they are very agreeable to getting a trash bag, but we are still working on the take it with you part," Andrew said. "That is our focus right now."

Julia Michels, a nursing student at UNCW, celebrated her first Fourth at Masonboro on Tuesday. She said she was thankful for the volunteers.

"I think they are definitely keeping it under control," Michels said. "I think we need to take care of the environment and not litter everywhere, so I think it's awesome."

Andrew believes the efforts of the volunteers is an example for everyone who travels to Masonboro.

"It shows a lot about what people's real characters are here in Wilmington as far as responsible use and cleaning up after yourself," he said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.