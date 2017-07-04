My turn: Proposed amendment aims to bring out conservative voters

Some of our lawmakers feel we should have a statewide vote on making a constitutional amendment to protect our rights to hunt and fish. (Source: WECT)

You may not have realized it but some think your right to hunt wildlife and fish is under the gun.

It’s such a danger, some of our lawmakers feel we should have a statewide vote on making a constitutional amendment to protect our rights to hunt and fish.

They want that vote to take place in 2018. And if this sounds silly to you, let me remind you this is our General Assembly.

There are no real moves to eliminate this right for anyone. It’s not a significant issue. What is significant just might be an election year where Democrats and Republicans are preparing to do battle in a divided country and state.

Having a vote to protect hunting and fishing naturally falls in line with Republican voters who are more apt to favor gun rights. So, guess who is proposing we vote on this? A group of Republicans.

This is a poorly veiled attempt to scare conservative voters into turning out to vote for a right they really weren’t in danger of losing so they can hopefully also vote for conservative candidates. And the sad part is they think we’re too stupid to make that connection.

