Wilmington Water Share strives to provide clean drinking water

A tablet is all Adrian Schlesinger needed to put her goal of providing access to clean drinking water in motion. Schlesinger co-created the "Wilmington Water Share" Facebook page following the emergence of Gen-X in our drinking water.

The group is in the early stages of getting the word out. They have passed out free bottled water with their handmade logos.

Schlesinger is searching for more volunteers, as her chronic illness keeps her in bed on days she planned on passing out free water.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will tell you what inspired Schlesinger to create the group and how you can get involved in this evening's newscasts.

