My turn: Celebrating our First Amendment rights

Our founding fathers fought, and some even lost their lives, to be able to put in place a great republic based on the freedoms we continue to enjoy today. (Source: Pixabay)

Edward R. Murrow is considered the example of journalistic excellence in our industry. And this is what he said about the role of journalism in society: “To be persuasive, we must be believable. To be believable we must be credible. To be credible we must be truthful.”

Now, more than ever it seems, the truthful aspect is under attack, which means the foundation of journalism is also under the gun.

When people started talking about “fake news,” it quickly changed from blatantly false information to news that you might not agree with. It’s much easier to say something is wrong instead of trying to understand the nuance of the debate that is taking place.

Now we’re escalating past disagreement and argument to violence towards those reporters seeking the truth. That’s scary.

Our founding fathers fought, and some even lost their lives, to be able to put in place a great republic based on the freedoms we continue to enjoy today.

I believe chief among those is the First Amendment granting us, among other things, free speech and freedom of the press. It is considered by many the cornerstone of our democracy.

I hope we never see the day that freedom of the press is weakened by misguided legislators. When that right is lost, all human rights will not be far behind.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.