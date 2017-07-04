Police investigate shooting on Nixon Street

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to police, a Shotspotter activation alerted police around 7 p.m. to the 700 block of Nixon Street.

Officers found several rounds of bullet casings when they arrived on scene. They were later notified a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital by people who were in the area.

Police say the man is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

