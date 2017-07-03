Sharks hammer Morehead City

The Wilmington Sharks produced some offensive fireworks the day before July 4 in a 16-9 victory at Morehead City.

Wilmington held an 11-4 lead after three innings, highlighted by a six-run third frame in which all the runs scored with two outs. Brian Parreira hit a solo home run and Trevor McCutchin had a three-run double during the rally.

Michael Sandle went 4-for-7 with three RBIs and four runs scored for the Sharks (13-16), and Luke Morgan was 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Michael Noah earned the victory for Wilmington, giving up five runs on eight hits in five innings pitched.

