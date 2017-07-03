Sharks hammer Morehead City

The Wilmington Sharks produced some offensive fireworks the day before July 4 in a 16-9 victory at Morehead City.
Wilmington held an 11-4 lead after three innings, highlighted by a six-run third frame in which all the runs scored with two outs. Brian Parreira hit a solo home run and Trevor McCutchin had a three-run double during the rally.
Michael Sandle went 4-for-7 with three RBIs and four runs scored for the Sharks (13-16), and Luke Morgan was 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Michael Noah earned the victory for Wilmington, giving up five runs on eight hits in five innings pitched.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.