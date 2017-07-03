Stout family gets together in Wrightsville Beach for 50th straight year

It's a family tradition that reached its 50th consecutive year this year, and from food to family flags, the Stouts have it covered.

Neil Stout's sister, Ruth, and her husband started visiting Wrightsville Beach more than 50 years ago and one year, they invited the rest of the family.

The Stouts have been coming back every year since Ruth extended that first invitation and this year, around 150 people are expected, according to Meredith Stout Wells.

Neil Stout is Wells' grandfather, who was one of 12 brothers and sisters. The youngest brother, George, and his family drove from Texas to attend the annual get-together, which features a family pig pickin' on Tuesday and a potluck dinner.

"My grandfather has lived in Wilmington for over 60 years," said Wells, who graduated from UNCW. "Both him and his brother Hal (now deceased) were teachers and administrators at New Hanover High School until retiring. My grandfather still wears a NHHS shirt almost every day.

"We have a flag flying on the beach with our logo as well."

In 2003, the Stout family reunion was particularly special because, on that day, one of the Stouts returned home from military service in Iraq.

