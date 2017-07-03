Stout family gets together in Wrightsville Beach for 50th straight year

An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10th.More >>
