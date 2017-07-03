Cape Fear welcomes new US citizens

Over 100 people became new US citizens on Monday afternoon during a naturalization ceremony in South Port. (Source: WECT)

Over 100 people became new US citizens on Monday afternoon during a naturalization ceremony in Southport.

The event is one of more than 65 ceremonies taking place across the country over the next few days. When they are all complete, almost 15,000 people will become US citizens.

Marie Pierre-Fletcher is originally from Luxembourg, but she said it's been a lifelong dream to become an American.

"Now I can vote. Now I can participate in everything," she said. "I've always felt like an American in my heart. I have a lot of friends here and I'm just looking forward to living like the Americans do."

People from several different countries participated in the ceremony. Pierre-Fletcher said it doesn't matter why someone comes to the US because they all now share a common bond.

"I have Luxembourg roots and all the other people have their roots and for some reason they become Americans," she said. "It's really emotional. I thought it would not be that emotional, but I still can not believe it."

To learn more about the different ceremonies going on across the country click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.