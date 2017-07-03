Craft fair coming up Saturday to help disabled vets

Chapter 11 of the Disabled American Veterans is holding a craft fair Saturday at its Wilmington location. (Source: Pixabay)

Don Hayes with Chapter 11 of the Disabled American Veterans wants to get the word out about what the DAV does for veterans in Wilmington.

Part of that public push is a craft fair hosted by the Wilmington DAV on Saturday.

During a segment on Monday's First at Four, Hayes said the idea is to hold the event the first Saturday of every month, but July's craft fair was delayed a week because of the Fourth of July holiday.

Vendors from all over Wilmington are expected at the July 8 fair where jewelry, handbags, wooden crafts and other items will be for sale. It lasts from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A parrot that paints is scheduled to be a part of Saturday's event, but in addition to the fun things planned for the fair, Hayes wanted to be clear about the DAV's goal.

"Our mission is to help veterans and their families," he said.

