Southport named Best Seaside Town to celebrate the 4th

The annual parade is just one of many ways to celebrate the 4th of July in Southport. (Source: Town of Southport)

Folks living in southeastern North Carolina have known this for years, but now readers of Coastal Living magazine are also getting the word.

Southport is considered the Best Seaside Town for Celebrating July 4, according to readers of the magazine. Poll results were announced Monday, just in time for the Independence Day festivities.

The writer points out the great views of the Cape Fear River and proximity to the ocean make Southport a quality spot. The annual Fourth of July celebration, including the parade and fireworks, topped it off.

Southport is probably getting used to these honors. Coastal Living named it the Happiest Seaside Town in 2015.

Southport beat out Bristol, Rhode Island, for bragging rights this year.

