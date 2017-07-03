Bond set at $2M for man charged in Wilmington woman's murder

Bond was set Monday at $2 million for Mark Aiena, who is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Ashley Ann Bell.

Bell was pronounced dead at the scene Friday night after Wilmington Police officers found her unresponsive at an apartment on Dupree Drive in Wilmington. Law enforcement discovered a domestic disturbance had taken place and arrested Aiena, who was taken to New Hanover County Jail where he was held without bond.

During his first appearance in court Monday, a judge set Aiena's bond at $2 million after the state noted Aiena's criminal history. He has pending charges of intimidating a state’s witness and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Aiena also has a prior history of domestic violence with Bell, 34, and is on probation for two separate DWI convictions as well as driving while license revoked. Among his other pending charges are DWI and misdemeanor larceny.

Aiena's lawyer requested bond be set at “something more reasonable than $2 million” and said of the suspect, “Since I’ve known him he’s been nothing but polite. I do not think this charge is a fair representation of who he is.

“This is a tragedy for everyone, including him,” the defense attorney said.

The maximum punishment for Aiena is life in prison without parole. His next court date is July 20.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.