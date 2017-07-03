Man shot in leg charged with assault on female

A Chadbourn man who went to the Whiteville Police after being shot was arrested and charged with assault on Sunday night.

According to a City of Whiteville release, Connell Maurice Faulk of Chadbourn told Whiteville Police that he had been shot in the leg by Montrice Naieem Cherry of Lumberton.

An investigation revealed that Faulk had allegedly assaulted Nickiea Brooks of Whiteville by throwing a cup of hot water on her chest, causing second-degree burns, and Cherry shot Faulk in retaliation for Faulk's alleged assault of Brooks. Both Brooks and Faulk were treated and released from Columbus Regional Hospital.

Faulk was arrested and charged with assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury. He is being held in the Columbus County Detention Center without bond.

Warrants have been secured for Cherry, who remains at large, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

