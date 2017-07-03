Deputies: 4 California men used ATM 'skimmers' to steal thousands from victims

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has identified four California men accused of using card skimmers to steal thousands of dollars from victims all along the East Coast last year.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, Gerry Agopian, 31, of Burbank, Khactatur Zakaryan, 36, of Van Nuys, Armen Khachatryan, 31, of Glendale, and Harutyun Hovhannisyan, 31, of Tujunga, installed financial card readers on various ATMs and gas pumps and stole credit/debit card information along with pin numbers.

The suspects then used that data to make cloned cards that they used to obtain cash and other products.

The sheriff's office said nearly $36,000 was stolen from victims in Brunswick County. The four men are accused of similar crimes in multiple jurisdictions around the country.

According to arrest warrants for Gerry Agopian, the alleged incidents in Brunswick County took place between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, 2016.

Agopian was arrested at LAX in California on June 9 while he was trying to board a flight. He was extradited to Brunswick County on Friday and given a $250,000 bond.

Zakaryan was taken into custody in Clark County, Nevada by federal authorities and will be extradited to Brunswick County once his pending charges in Nevada are completed.

Authorities are still searching for Khachatryan and Hovhannisyan.

All four men face the following offenses with additional charges expected:

Accessing government computers to defraud

Card theft with a scanning device

Obtaining property by false pretense greater than or equal to $100,000

Conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

