Coast Guard planning to permanently relocate patrol boat in Wrightsville Beach

The US Coast Guard is making plans to permanently locate a coastal patrol boat in Wrightsville Beach.

The 87-foot boat would help the Coast Guard be more effective in this part of its patrol area. It would be docked at the existing mooring location on Water Street in Wrightsville Beach. The proposed homeporting of the boat would bring an additional eleven crew members along with it. There are currently 27 active duty and about 40 reserve members assigned to the Wrightsville Beach location.

It would be the Coast Guard's first permanent docking of one of its boats since 2000. An 82-foot boat was homeported in Wrightsville Beach from 1987 to 2000. Other boats have periodically docked for shorter periods of time in Wrightsville Beach. Documents discussing the move indicate there was no adverse reaction from the community during those periods.

You can read the full proposal on the Coast Guard website.

As part of the process, the Coast Guard is receiving comments on its proposal. Written comments can be sent to the following location:

United States Coast Guard

Civil Engineering Unit Cleveland

1240 East Ninth Street, Rm. 2179

Cleveland, Ohio 44199-2060

Attn: Mr. Gregory Carpenter, Chief Environmental Compliance

