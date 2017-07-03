Warrants obtained for Pender Co. brothers in convenience store stabbing

According to officials, a man was apparently stabbed several times at Johnsons Corner Grocery Store just before 1 p.m. (Source: Anonymous)

Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff's Office responded Monday to reports of an assault in Currie. (Source: Anonymous)

Investigators with the Pender County Sheriff's Office have obtained arrest warrants for two Pender County brothers in connection to a stabbing at a Currie convenience store.

Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff's Office responded to Johnson's Corner Grill, located at 9031 US Hwy 421, just before 1 p.m. Monday to reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified Tuesday as 32-year-old Artez Deshawn Robinson, of Leland, with numerous stab wounds to his abdomen and back. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

"The investigation revealed that two Pender County brothers, Alberto and Roberto Perez, began a physical fight with Robinson inside the store over a prior argument and that both brothers stabbed Robinson before fleeing the store," officials said Tuesday.

Warrants for both Alberto "Kiko" Perez and Roberto "Bobby" Perez, have been issued, charging them with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The Perez brothers were last seen in a tan colored Ford F-250 or 350 crew cab diesel truck, officials said.

Anyone with information on the Perez brothers' whereabouts is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.

