INVESTIGATION: Man stabbed several times at convenience store

According to officials, a man was apparently stabbed several times at Johnsons Corner Grocery Store just before 1 p.m. (Source: Anonymous)

According to officials, a man was apparently stabbed several times at Johnsons Corner Grocery Store just before 1 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information concerning this assault is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

