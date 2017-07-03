Pet groomer gets bottled water for customers

In fact, some businesses are even getting bottled water for their customers and clients, including Von Barkee's Dog Spa and Bakery. (Source: WECT)

Bottled water has been flying off the shelves ever since the news of GenX being discharged in the Cape Fear River was made public.

GenX is an emerging contaminant that is still being studied for potential health impacts, but it is similar to other chemical compounds which have been linked to cancer.

Although GenX has yet to be regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency, Chemours voluntarily agreed to stop discharging it in response to public outcry after GenX was discovered in the water.

There are several questions about whether or not it is safe to drink water coming from the Cape Fear River. There is not clear cut answer, but many people aren't taking any chances.

In fact, some businesses are even getting bottled water for their customers and clients, including Von Barkee's Dog Spa and Bakery. The pet grooming company recently posted on its Facebook wall it would only serve bottled water to its customers.

