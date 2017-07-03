Fireworks of Love: Several couples say 'I do'

The officiant, photography, flowers, cake and music were provided for each bride and groom. (Source: WECT)

Several of couples saw fireworks at the New Hanover County Register of Deeds office Monday as they said, "I do."

The county hosted its first annual Fireworks of Love wedding event.

The officiant, photography, flowers, cake and music were provided for each bride and groom. One lucky couple even received a free one-night stay at the Hampton Inn in downtown Wilmington.

Congratulations to all of the newlyweds!

