Several police cruisers involved in early morning chase

Several police cruisers were involved in a chase just after midnight Monday.

A Carolina in the Morning Producer saw officers chasing a vehicle down Market Street heading out of Wilmington. At one point the driver made a U-turn near Covil Avenue.

Dispatchers with the New Hanover County 911 center confirmed there was an attempted traffic stop and officers eventually did stop the driver.

We are waiting for a call back for more information and will update this story with any new details as we get them.

