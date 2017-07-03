Early morning police chase - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Early morning police chase

(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)

Several police cruisers were involved in a chase just after midnight Monday. A Carolina in the Morning Producer saw officers chasing a vehicle down Market street heading out of Wilmington. At one point the driver made a U-turn near Covil Avenue.

Dispatchers with the New Hanover County 911 center confirmed there was an attempted traffic stop and officers eventually did stop the driver. 

We are waiting for a call back for more information and will update this story with any new details as we get them. 

