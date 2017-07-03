Early morning police chase

Several police cruisers were involved in a chase just after midnight Monday. A Carolina in the Morning Producer saw officers chasing a vehicle down Market street heading out of Wilmington. At one point the driver made a U-turn near Covil Avenue.
Dispatchers with the New Hanover County 911 center confirmed there was an attempted traffic stop and officers eventually did stop the driver.
We are waiting for a call back for more information and will update this story with any new details as we get them.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.