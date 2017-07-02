Then and Now: Bladen County Jail

The facility will feature five male pods and one female pod, in addition to an extensive medical treatment facility and video conference center for inmate visitations. (Source: WECT)

A new jail in Balden County has been 30 years in the making. In just a few short weeks, inmates will be locked up in a new $16 million state of the art facility. (Source: WECT)

Leroy Register was the jailer in 1965 and slept just feet away from those incarcerated.

"As far as memories of the jail here - there is a lot of them. Many I really don't want to talk about," Register said.

Haunted memories during a time in which he wore many hats -- that of jailer, justice of the peace, father, husband and jail chef.

"We had to feed them, I bought all the food myself my wife done the cooking," Register explained.

Register not only booked the inmates and locked them up, he even bought their groceries. Meals cost 25 cents a piece back then, compared to $2 a meal today.

"To lock them up, I got paid a turn key fee $1.50 and then if the inmate stayed a day, I got paid $1.75," Register explained.

Last week Register walked through the aging cramped jail built in the 1960s for an estimated million dollars. He hadn't stepped foot in his former home in decades.

He says meals were the most orderly part of the day. Most of the time Register would sleep with one eye open.

"I left here with a lot of bad memories," Register said. "There was hardly any law and order it was just me. I had to sometimes fight them. Sometimes they could get out of their cell."

Fast forward five decades, Register was able to take a tour of Bladen County's new future of housing criminals. A 220 bed, $16 million facility nearing completion.

A far cry from what Register encountered. A look of astonishment came over him as he toured with Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker.

"This is simply amazing. [It's] hard to believe this would ever happen in Bladen County," Register said.

"This is a long time coming. This started way back in the 1980s, requesting a new jail," McVicker said.

The new jail also has a kitchen that can feed up to 500 meals a day - something that is unimaginable for Register.

"It's amazing that things ran they way they did back then, you know Mr. Leroy did the job of several people," McVicker said.

Now, law and order will be much easier. There will be more eyes on the men and women behind bars, not just Register and his wife.

"Back then they had the toughest people working in the jail house because you simply had to be, it's not that way anymore," McVicker said.

The new jail hopes to start housing inmates in August.

