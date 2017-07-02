College freshmen connected by Crohn's Disease

You could call it fate, happenstance, good luck, or just being in the right place at the right time.

18-year-old Alyssa Busard and 17-year-old Sarah Parkhurst are rising freshman at Appalachian State University. A common connection -- but that's just the beginning.

The two were browsing the incoming freshman Facebook page months ago when they started looking at each other's photos. Alyssa is from Newport, Sarah from Wilmington.

One teen had posted a photo in the pediatric center of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and the other teen noticed the familiar background. The two messaged each other and discovered they had a huge connection.

The two had been in the same hospital for years receiving infusions for Crohn's disease. Just recently the two finally met and created a bond never to be severed.

The two now only receive infusions together.

Chelsea Donovan will have their story of fate, hope and persevering through a disease tonight on WECT News.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.