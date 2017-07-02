Coast Guard rescues kayaker in Oregon Inlet

The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker in the Oregon Inlet along the Outer Banks Saturday. (Source: WECT)

Watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. that an adult male had overturned his kayak and was in distress about 300 yards off the Oregon Inlet Campground.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew launched from Station Oregon Inlet at 6:00 p.m.

The crew arrived on scene at 6:12 p.m. and rescued the kayaker from the water. He was then taken to a waiting EMS team at Station Oregon Inlet.

The man's 10-foot, sit-on-top, single, red and orange kayak is still adrift.

“This man made the critical decision to wear a life jacket while kayaking in the ocean,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton, operational unit controller for the case. “That decision may have saved his life this evening.”

