Oak Island PD asking for help in identifying man who attempted to steal occupied vehicle

The Oak Island Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attempted to steal an occupied vehicle.

According to a post on the Oak Island PD Facebook page, the incident happened Saturday.

They said the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'8"-5'9" tall, weighing about 155 lbs.

He has short brown hair, blue eyes and a goatee.

They ask if anyone has any information as to the identity of this person, to contact the Oak Island Police Department at 910-278-5595 or call 911.

