Oak Island PD asking for help in identifying man who attempted to steal occupied vehicle

The Oak Island Police Department says this man attempted to steal an occupied vehicle Saturday. (Source: Oak Island Police Department)

The Oak Island Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attempted to steal an occupied vehicle.

According to a post on the Oak Island PD Facebook page, the incident happened Saturday.

They said the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'8"-5'9" tall, weighing about 155 lbs.

He has short brown hair, blue eyes and a goatee.

They ask if anyone has any information as to the identity of this person, to contact the Oak Island Police Department at 910-278-5595 or call 911.

