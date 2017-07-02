Protesters plan to 'march for the planet'

Several protesters plan to gather at city hall on Sunday afternoon to rally against GenX and other environmental issues. (Source: Pixabay)

Several protesters plan to gather at city hall on Sunday afternoon to rally against GenX and other environmental issues.

According to the groups Facebook page, "We marched for women's rights, with people on every continent protesting against mistreatment. Now it's time to March for the most important woman in all our lives. Our mother earth."

The group plans to march towards Market and Water Streets, where they will have a rally and speakers.

The event begins at 12:00 p.m. at city hall in downtown.

