Protesters 'march for the planet' in downtown Wilmington

Several protesters gathered at city hall on Sunday afternoon to rally against GenX and other environmental issues.

The protest was organized by Jason Sargis, an activist who used to live in Wilmington.

Sargis and the other protesters hoped to reach those who hadn't heard about GenX.

“There's a lot of people in the community who don’t know about it," he said. "The African American and Latino community haven’t been told whats going on.”

The group marched toward Market and Water Streets from city hall where they had a rally and speakers.

“Its wonderful to have the community together, and I think we have really pulled out and pulled through and been here together," said Robin Moody. "We just want more supporters, and we want more help."

Sargis said he originally planned the protest after the US left the Paris Accords, but now he hopes more people will continue to fight for answers about GenX.

"I think we can all get behind clean water and green thinking," said Sargis.

