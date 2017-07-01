Myrtle Beach Mutiny score three unanswered goals to beat Hammerheads 6-2

Wilmington, NC – Following a win in their last outing against Carolina Dynamo, the Hammerheads were looking to build momentum against Myrtle Beach Mutiny. Despite a valiant effort, the Mutiny were too strong and came out with a 6-2 win over the Hammerheads.

Strong off the first whistle, Myrtle Beach Mutiny kept pressure on the Hammerheads and slipped in their first goal twelve minutes into the first half. The next 28 minutes went scoreless until Cesar Cruz, Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC homegrown player, was able to score in the 40th minute.

The Wilmington Hammerheads got within a goal of the league-leading Myrtle Beach Mutiny late in the game (2-3) and had a chance for an equalizer off a penalty kick that was saved by Mutiny goalkeeper David Garcia.

Following the PK attempt, Myrtle Beach Munity would go on to score three unanswered goals pushing their lead to 6-2 in the game’s final stages, a lead the Hammerheads were unable to overcome.

Despite falling in tonight’s game to the Munity, Wilmington Hammerheads Head Coach Kevin Johnson noted positives in his team’s effort. “Myrtle Beach is a very good team and we scored two good goals against them. We need to be better in the back to turn those goals into a result.”

Johnson continued by adding, “The crowd was fantastic, Cesar Cruz scored a big goal for us, even fireworks at the end. Everything but the result.”

The Wilmington Hammerheads play in their final home match of the 2017 PDL Season on Sunday, July 9th, at 7:00pm.