UNCW’s Breydan Gorham strong outing leads Sharks to victory

UNCW’s Breydan Gorham’s strong pitching performance leads the Wilmington Sharks past Morehead City 9-3.
Gorham (3-1) gave up just 3 runs, 2 earned over 7 innings, while striking out 5 to pick up the victory.
The Sharks Luke Morgan, how was recently name a Coastal Plain League All-Star powered the offense. Morgan went 3-5 and drive in 3 runs.
Wilmington ends a four-game road trip with a win to improve to 13-15 overall.
Sunday the Sharks host the Fayetteville Swampdogs, first pitch is 6:05.
