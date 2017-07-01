UNCW's Denzel Ingram signs pro contract

Denzel Ingram’s basketball career might be over at UNCW, but he will continue to play.

Ingram signing a pro contract with Horsens IC, a Division I team in Denmark.

Ingram started his college career at Charlotte before transferring to UNCW for his final two seasons.

During those two seasons he averaged 13.6 points-per-game, and helped lead the Seahawks to back-to-back CAA regular season and conference tournament titles.



