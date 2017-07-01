GenX impacts farmer's market vendors

Vendors at the Riverfront Farmers' Market are feeling the effects of GenX. (Source: WECT)

The Cape Fear River gives vendors a scenic backdrop for the Saturday River Front Farmer's Market, but that same river is causing some to fear for their business.

The news of GenX in the Cape Fear River has caused customers to become more concerned about the water that vendor's use to make their products.

"The week the news broke, our sales were half what they typically are," said Robin Hill, owner of Pancea Brewing Company.

For the most part, local farmers say they use well water for their crops, but other vendors, like Hill, don't have that choice.

"At a brewery you can imagine we go through thousands of gallons of water a week, every single week so buying bottled water is not really feasible."

Hill says the water used to make her Kombucha is filtered, but that she's also looking into alternative filtering options.

Another local vendor, Herald Lee, is using bottled water for his business.

Lee sells boiled peanuts each week at the market. Since the discovery of GenX, his customers have started asking questions.

"Well you know, people are curious to know what kind of water I use to boil peanuts," he said.

While Lee is using bottled, many don't have that option, leaving many local businesses hoping for a solution soon.

"Every bar, every restaurant, every brewery, everyone who uses water depends on it so I hope they can figure it out," said Hill.

