Pair wanted for larceny of over $1,100 at Southport Walmart

The Southport Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male and female who are wanted for larceny.

The Police Department says the two stole over $1,100 worth of miscellaneous merchandise from the Walmart at 1675 N. Howe Street.

They ask if anyone has any information regarding the identities of the two, you are to contact Sergeant Kevin Long at 910-457-7911.

