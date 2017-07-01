Wilmington man charged in Friday night homicide

Mark Aiena has been charged with second degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Ashley Ann Bell. (Source: NHCSO)

37-year-old Mark Aiena of Wilmington, has been charged with second degree murder in the death of a 34-year-old Ashley Ann Bell.

Officers responded to an apartment at 130 Dupree Drive in Wilmington around 10 p.m. Friday night in reference to an unresponsive female.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a domestic disturbance had taken place.

Bell died at the scene.

Aiena was later taken into custody and charged, according to Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, Linda Rawley.

Aiena is being held in the New Hanover County Jail without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

