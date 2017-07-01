Swampdogs bats come alive to down Sharks 11-2

Plenty of offensive fireworks in Fayetteville Friday night at the Swampdogs beat the Wilmington Sharks 11-2.
UNCW’s Luke Gesell (1-2) made the start for the Sharks and took the loss after giving up 10 runs, 9 earned on 8 hits over 4 1/3rd innings.
The Sharks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st, but the Swampdogs scored the next 11 runs.
With the set back Wilmington is now 12-15 overall.
The Sharks end a four-game round swing Saturday in Morehead City. First pitch is at 7:05 from Big Rock Stadium.
