Cape Fear rugby 7s going strong after 43 years

The Cape Fear rugby 7s are going strong after 43 years. (Source: WECT)

It’s a Wilmington Fourth of July weekend tradition that is still going strong in its fifth decade.

Ogden Park once again is the host for the 43rd annual Cape Fear Rugby 7s Tournament July 1-2.

The first tournament was held July 4, 1975, and tournament director Bob Bogen said he believes it has had a huge impact on the community.

“The Cape Fear 7s has laid the foundation for events like the Wells Fargo Championship to come to Wilmington,” Bogen said. “We have showed that people will come to Wilmington for a class event.”

This year the tournament has 70 teams that will play in eight different divisions including men’s and women’s elite, club, social, men’s over 40, and high school boys.

A total of $8,000 in prize money is up for grabs, including $2,500 each going to the men’s and women’s overall champions.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.