'Lack of structural integrity' forces condominiums to be condemned

A condominium complex in Carolina Beach was condemned and evacuated on Friday.

Carolina Beach Fire Department Captain Ken Athing said Friday night that the Carolina Surf condos at 201 Carolina Beach Avenue South were shut down due to a "lack of structural integrity." Athing said the condemnation and evacuation happened between 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Athing said he thought people living in the condos were given notice before being told to get out, but Athing didn't know exactly how far in advance the residents -- some part-time, some full-time -- knew about Friday's developments.

