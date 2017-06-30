Recurring funding gives NC film industry new hope

The new state budget will go into effect at midnight on July 1, which is good news for the North Carolina film industry.

The new budget includes a recurring film grant, which will give potential clients a greater sense of stability in choosing North Carolina for their projects. The budget allocates around $34 million for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, and $31 million each year after.

The incentive itself is the same as the past few years, but it has not been recurring, which made it difficult for producers looking for longevity in a potential filming location.

Now that the grant is recurring, industry leaders hope it will help bring business back to North Carolina.

"It gives us some stability to look into the future where projects may have been interested in us before, but didn't know how long they could stay," said Johnny Griffin, director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission. "Whether or not the incentive would still be here, and provided some uncertainty for them. Hopefully, now we'll be able to let them look long term and know things will be steady for them in North Carolina."

The incentive itself will allow the state to return 25 percent of local production costs, but the recurring nature should help draw interest back to the state.

Griffin said the next step is to go to Los Angeles to start reconnecting with potential clients.

"It's time for us to go back and rekindle those relationships, explain it to folks, get them to look at us again and hopefully put us under consideration for future projects," he said.

He also explained that North Carolina is an ideal place to shoot movies and TV shows because of the temperate climate, quality of living, and most importantly, the knowledge people have for the industry.

