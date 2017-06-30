Sheriff's office ready for Masonboro Island influx ahead of holiday weekend

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office says it is prepared for the large Fourth of July crowds at Masonboro Island. (Source: WECT)

The Fourth of July is just days away, which means the typically quiet Masonboro Island will soon be packed with partygoers.

Each year, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office takes special precautions to handle the huge increase of people.

They will have about 40 officers dispersed between Masonboro Island, Mason's Inlet, and the surrounding waters.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Department says they're there to keep visitors safe.

"Our biggest concern is safety," Brewer said. "That's why we're out there and that's why we have such a force at Masonboro and Mason's Iinlet to make sure everyone is safe. Most of the time, we deal with cuts, and band-aids, and treating people, and we do have the intoxicated people we have to handle as well, but we make sure everyone is safe."

The sheriff's office also said it is prepared to remove underage drinkers and overly intoxicated people from the island.

"We do transport people off the island, if they're breaking the law, if they're too intoxicated, if they're underage drinking," Brewer said. "Any situation that we have to remove them from the island, we will take them off the island. Last year we took about 25 people off the island."

The sheriff's office does make sure that anyone who is removed gets a safe, sober ride home. Brewer suggests that people take advantage of licensed captains who transport people to and from Masonboro Island and Mason's Inlet.

However, accepting a ride from an unlicensed captain is against the law.

The sheriff's office encourages boat owners to make sure they're operating boats safely. Police will be looking out for those who are boating under the influence or operating with too many passengers.

