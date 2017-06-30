Church program helps Belarusian children get a breath of fresh air

Foster families in Wilmington take in children from Belarus

You can't see it, but it's in the air, on the food, in their water.

The people of the small country of Belarus are still recovering some 30 years later from the Chernobyl disaster. The incident happened in 1986, but 70 percent of the fallout landed in Belarus.

Children there often have lung and breathing problems, birth defects, increased chances of thyroid cancer and heart defects.

A program started a Port City Church in Wilmington is aiming to help those children by giving them a loving home, and a breath of clean air.

Dawn Hanson is a host mom to one of the kids, 8-year-old Yenya.

"When he first got off the bus, he gave me the hugest hug and grabbed my hand. It was so tight," Hanson said with tears in her eyes. "I put him to bed one night. He gave me a kiss, and it made me feel special that he fits into our family."

Fourteen kids are visiting Wilmington from Belarus this summer. The children range from ages 6 to 12.

"The radiation is still there. It has long-term effects on the children, so we bring them over to stay with different host families," said Yasmin Teeter, the mission coordinator.

"It's still in their food, their water, berries and their mushrooms. The children also have eye issues, and many come over to the country with numerous cavities as they can't afford healthcare."

Port City Church has been working on this program for years, helping Belarusian children escape the constant exposure to radiation.

"We make sure they get good nutrition being in a clean environment and we get them to see doctors and dentists," Teeter said.

Experiencing the amenities of America, forming a bond with families and friends and experiencing new firsts are all part of the children's experience.

"I go to swimming lessons," said 12-year-old David. "It was really fun. I go to the surf camp."

It's a win-win for the children and those who get to comfort them while they're away from home.

"I get to see how a child from another country fits in with our family like he is part of our family and not to know the language or our customs anything like that," Hanson said.

Doctors say when the children return to their home country, their lungs are clearer, they have more energy and are much more healthy and free of radiation.

Children also participate in church and charity programs while in Wilmington.

