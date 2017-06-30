New Hanover County giving away Zkits to battle mosquitoes

New Hanover County is helping area residents in the effort to slow the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Starting Wednesday, NHC Vector Control will distribute mosquito larviciding kits (ZKits) to treat standing water in people's yards.

New Hanover County residents can pick up one Zkit per household, free of charge, from Environmental Health located at 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 140 and the Health Department on 2029 S. 17th Street.

“The battle against the Asian tiger mosquito is fought in our yards,” said Marie Hemmen, environmental health specialist of New Hanover County Vector Control. “By following ‘tip and toss’ procedures and arming our residents with ZKits to treat large containers that can’t easily be removed or dumped out, they are able to stop mosquitoes from breeding in the area and in turn, provide a greater level of protection to their families and community.”

The ZKits include 12 larvicide tablets, which residents can use to treat standing water and large containers that cannot be dumped out on their property. Each tablet lasts up to 60 days and is designed to treat containers that hold up to 50 gallons and areas of standing water up to 25 square feet of surface area, six inches deep or less. This larvicide prevents mosquito larvae from developing.

These tablets have been used extensively against the Aedes aegypti mosquito, a container breeding mosquito, internationally, and is now available to residents for home use. Natular larvicides, including the Natular DT in the ZKit, were awarded the US Environmental Protection Agency Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge award in 2010 and were evaluated as reduced risk by the EPA.

For more information, visit the Health Department’s website.

